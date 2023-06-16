AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Raised to $211.00 at Truist Financial

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.74% from the stock’s current price.
AVB has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.26.
AvalonBay Communities Price Performance
Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $190.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.18. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 18.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,017,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,141,000 after acquiring an additional 52,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,348,000 after buying an additional 759,388 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AvalonBay Communities
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
