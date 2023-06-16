Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) PT Raised to GBX 275 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 275 ($3.44) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.17% from the stock’s current price.

MAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 213 ($2.67) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 193.25 ($2.42).

MAB opened at GBX 206.51 ($2.58) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,390.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.62. Mitchells & Butlers has a twelve month low of GBX 99.70 ($1.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 224.36 ($2.81). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 188.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 166.89.

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats; Innkeeper's Collection hotels in the UK; and restaurants and bars in Germany under the Alex brand.

