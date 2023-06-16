Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AUMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Fundamental Research set a $19.25 price objective on Golden Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AUMN stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.71 million, a PE ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.81.

Institutional Trading of Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN Get Rating ) (TSE:AUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 94.48% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 108,858 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 49.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

