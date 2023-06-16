Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $137.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.90.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $124.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 540.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

