Piper Sandler Upgrades Accenture (NYSE:ACN) to Neutral

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $316.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $250.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

Accenture Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ACN opened at $323.77 on Wednesday. Accenture has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $325.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Accenture

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 101,214.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after buying an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Accenture by 21.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after buying an additional 2,060,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

