Analysts Set TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Target Price at C$154.10

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$152.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFII. National Bankshares decreased their price target on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TFI International from C$129.00 to C$123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on TFI International from C$189.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TFII opened at C$140.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$147.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$150.94. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$93.63 and a 12 month high of C$173.90.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

