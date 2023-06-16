Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.45. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $51.46.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.94 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 25.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at about $4,199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,471,000 after acquiring an additional 73,617 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,670,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,605,000 after acquiring an additional 485,842 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

