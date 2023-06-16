Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 million and a PE ratio of 8.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 8.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the period. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

