StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN CANF opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $11.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.54). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,255.93% and a negative return on equity of 120.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

(Get Rating)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.