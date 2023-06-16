StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Monday, March 13th.
Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Up 4.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN CANF opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $11.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Can-Fite BioPharma
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.
