FY2024 EPS Estimates for WEC Energy Group, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for WEC Energy Group in a report released on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the utilities provider will earn $4.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.89. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s FY2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WEC. Mizuho raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.27.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock opened at $91.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.76 and its 200-day moving average is $93.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,780,000 after buying an additional 820,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,621,096,000 after buying an additional 440,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,333,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,728,998,000 after buying an additional 325,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,696,000 after buying an additional 69,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,276,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,908,000 after buying an additional 487,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

