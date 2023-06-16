Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 72.5% from the May 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Infineon Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

IFNNY opened at $42.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $42.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.31.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 17.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, Connected Secure Systems, and Other Operating Segments. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

