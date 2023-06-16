Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ARGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Argo Group International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.03. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $40.15.

Institutional Trading of Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $419.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Argo Group International by 334.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 148.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Argo Group International in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

