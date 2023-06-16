Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Diamond Equity issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Genius Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 12th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Genius Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share.

Genius Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:GNS opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Genius Group has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $11.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genius Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:GNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genius Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 137,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.64% of Genius Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Group

Genius Group is an entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum. Genius Group is based in SINGAPORE.

