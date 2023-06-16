SVB Securities Lowers PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Price Target to $28.00

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at SVB Securities from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SVB Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 116.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PEPG. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PepGen in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on PepGen from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Get PepGen alerts:

PepGen Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEPG opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.00 million and a PE ratio of -3.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. PepGen has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Insider Transactions at PepGen

PepGen ( NASDAQ:PEPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepGen will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James G. Mcarthur sold 8,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $136,640.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,111 shares of company stock valued at $181,382. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepGen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEPG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepGen by 19.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,609,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,919,000 after buying an additional 417,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PepGen by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 987,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepGen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepGen by 17.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 343,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 50,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepGen by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.