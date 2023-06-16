First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $3.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.083 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
