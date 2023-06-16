First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $3.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.083 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 609,890 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 33,430 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 264,448 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 160,902 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,666 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the period.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

