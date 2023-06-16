Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAIW) Short Interest Up 76.2% in May

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAIW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Guardforce AI

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guardforce AI stock. Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAIW – Get Rating) by 120.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,359 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Guardforce AI were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Guardforce AI Price Performance

NASDAQ GFAIW opened at $0.31 on Friday. Guardforce AI has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21.

