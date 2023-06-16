Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 68,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 187,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Raymond Z. Wang acquired 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greenland Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Greenland Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greenland Technologies by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Greenland Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $3,131,000. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenland Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTEC opened at $1.79 on Friday. Greenland Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Greenland Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

