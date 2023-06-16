KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in May

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

KONE Oyj Stock Up 1.9 %

KNYJY stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. KONE Oyj has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KNYJY shares. HSBC downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

About KONE Oyj

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization, and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

