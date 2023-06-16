Short Interest in Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Grows By 76.9%

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Kronos Advanced Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KNOS opened at $0.01 on Friday. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.
About Kronos Advanced Technologies
