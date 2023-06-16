Short Interest in Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Grows By 76.9%

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kronos Advanced Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KNOS opened at $0.01 on Friday. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc engages in the licensing, manufacturing, and distributing of air movement and purification devices. The company was founded on September 17, 1980 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, OR.

