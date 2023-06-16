First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Up 73.6% in May

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,400 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the May 15th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $45.32 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.15.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,968,000 after buying an additional 770,651 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after buying an additional 680,339 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 705,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,937,000 after buying an additional 317,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 556,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,229,000 after buying an additional 302,114 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.