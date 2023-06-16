First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Up 73.6% in May

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,400 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the May 15th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ FTSL opened at $45.32 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.15.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
