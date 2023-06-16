Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Price Target to GBX 755

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 780 ($9.76) to GBX 755 ($9.45) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt cut shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 580 ($7.26) to GBX 610 ($7.63) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 715 ($8.95) to GBX 800 ($10.01) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Howden Joinery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS HWDJF opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

