Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Price Target to GBX 275

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 275 ($3.44) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 213 ($2.67) in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.00.

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the business of operating pubs and restaurants. It operates under the United Kingdom and Germany geographical segments. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

