Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) PT Raised to GBX 3,100

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,600 ($32.53) to GBX 3,100 ($38.79) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OXINF has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,930 ($36.66) to GBX 3,100 ($38.79) in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,720 ($34.03) to GBX 2,660 ($33.28) in a research note on Tuesday.

Oxford Instruments Stock Performance

Oxford Instruments stock opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41. Oxford Instruments has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $35.20.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

