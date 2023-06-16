PulteGroup Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 9,941 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the typical volume of 622 call options.

PulteGroup Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $73.95 on Friday. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $74.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.86.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on PHM. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

In related news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 20.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

