FY2023 Earnings Forecast for HP Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of HP in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the computer maker will earn $3.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.21. The consensus estimate for HP’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HP’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HPQ. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

HPQ stock opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. HP has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of HP by 46.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of HP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,024. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

