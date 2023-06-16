Zacks Research Comments on PulteGroup, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for PulteGroup in a research report issued on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.21. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $9.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.73.

NYSE:PHM opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $74.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.86.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,439,000 after purchasing an additional 228,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,118,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,104,000 after purchasing an additional 451,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,711,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,173,000 after purchasing an additional 433,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

