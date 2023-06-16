Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 13th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan forecasts that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spruce Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Down 0.4 %

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

SPRB stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Spruce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 68,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 528,800.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 58,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.