Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Boosted by Zacks Research

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a report issued on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.07. The consensus estimate for Discover Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $13.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.31 EPS.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DFS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.67.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.1 %

DFS opened at $117.25 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.82 and its 200 day moving average is $104.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.