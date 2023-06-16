Brokerages Set NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Price Target at $6.14

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

NGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NGM Biopharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 353.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 315.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

NGM opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $291.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $18.25.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.54% and a negative return on equity of 67.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Featured Stories

