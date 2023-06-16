Insider Selling: London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Sells £713,646 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,703 ($108.90), for a total value of £713,646 ($892,950.45).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Martin Brand acquired 11,972 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,654 ($108.28) per share, with a total value of £1,036,056.88 ($1,296,367.47).

On Friday, June 9th, Martin Brand bought 12,350 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8,670 ($108.48) per share, with a total value of £1,070,745 ($1,339,771.02).

On Wednesday, June 7th, Martin Brand sold 2,470 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,755 ($109.55), for a total value of £216,248.50 ($270,581.21).

On Monday, June 5th, Martin Brand acquired 4,940 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,554 ($107.03) per share, with a total value of £422,567.60 ($528,738.24).

On Thursday, June 1st, Martin Brand sold 9,939 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,498 ($106.33), for a total value of £844,616.22 ($1,056,827.10).

On Tuesday, May 30th, Martin Brand sold 8,954 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,485 ($106.17), for a total value of £759,746.90 ($950,634.26).

On Friday, May 26th, Martin Brand sold 8,677 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,415 ($105.29), for a total value of £730,169.55 ($913,625.56).

On Wednesday, May 24th, Martin Brand bought 19,484 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8,301 ($103.87) per share, with a total value of £1,617,366.84 ($2,023,732.28).

On Monday, May 22nd, Martin Brand purchased 5,690 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,440 ($105.61) per share, for a total transaction of £480,236 ($600,895.90).

On Friday, May 19th, Martin Brand bought 8,623 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8,390 ($104.98) per share, for a total transaction of £723,469.70 ($905,242.37).

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

LSEG stock opened at GBX 8,746.55 ($109.44) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,292.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 6,982 ($87.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,818 ($110.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,322.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,798.01.

About London Stock Exchange Group

LSEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($128.88) to GBX 9,900 ($123.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($119.49) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($125.13) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,558.33 ($119.60).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

