Zacks Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for ResMed in a report issued on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ResMed’s FY2025 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

RMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $218.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.47. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $194.30 and a fifty-two week high of $247.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3,940.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.23, for a total transaction of $327,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,223,810.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.23, for a total value of $327,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,223,810.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total transaction of $1,272,505.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $97,966,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,276 shares of company stock valued at $5,774,066 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 29.98%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Articles

