LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $4.26 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for LPL Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.25. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $16.74 per share.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

LPLA opened at $213.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. LPL Financial has a one year low of $169.68 and a one year high of $271.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

