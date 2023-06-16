Zacks Research Weighs in on Antero Midstream Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Antero Midstream in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $259.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.58 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

NYSE:AM opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,105,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AM. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 248.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

