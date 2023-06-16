Zacks Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a research note issued on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Sealed Air Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. Sealed Air has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 24.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 13.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

