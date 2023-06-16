StockNews.com Downgrades Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Sell

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

TBBK stock opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $114.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bancorp news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $100,072.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,986.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $100,072.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,358 shares of company stock worth $117,448. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Bancorp by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,608,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,650,000 after acquiring an additional 460,235 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,417,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,997,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,170,000 after acquiring an additional 347,551 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Bancorp by 26.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,484,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,355,000 after acquiring an additional 314,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bancorp by 364.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 281,156 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

