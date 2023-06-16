Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Dril-Quip from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Dril-Quip Price Performance

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $814.61 million, a PE ratio of 70.12 and a beta of 1.06. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $35.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.87 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dril-Quip news, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $74,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,539.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $59,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,714.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $74,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,539.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dril-Quip

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,882,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,002,000 after purchasing an additional 55,644 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,881,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,988,000 after purchasing an additional 266,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,627,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,783,000 after purchasing an additional 235,177 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,346,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,643,000 after purchasing an additional 52,706 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,232,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

