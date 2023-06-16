StockNews.com Downgrades Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) to Buy

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

NYSE:OPY opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. Oppenheimer has a 52 week low of $28.41 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.30.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 436.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 512.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

