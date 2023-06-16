StockNews.com Downgrades Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) to Buy

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Oppenheimer Price Performance
NYSE:OPY opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. Oppenheimer has a 52 week low of $28.41 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.30.
Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oppenheimer
About Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

