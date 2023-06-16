Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Regional Management from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regional Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

RM opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 60.55 and a quick ratio of 60.55. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $293.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $135.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that Regional Management will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,569.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 10,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $264,021.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 558,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,629,943.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,569.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 120.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 76.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

