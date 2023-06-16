Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

Yelp Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.24. Yelp has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $39.26. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $312.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 7,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $213,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 7,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $213,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $184,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 339,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,453,892.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,835. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at $651,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,919,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Yelp by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,597 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Yelp by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,975 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

