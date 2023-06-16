StockNews.com Downgrades Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) to Buy

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VIPS. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nomura raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.
Vipshop Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop
Vipshop Company Profile
Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.
