StockNews.com Downgrades Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) to Buy

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VIPS. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nomura raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vipshop by 136.5% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 152,189 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Vipshop by 3.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $146,000. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

