Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

NYSE:BFS opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average is $38.71. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.00 million, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Saul Centers

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $26,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $26,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO David Todd Pearson purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,490. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 19,495 shares of company stock valued at $679,937. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Saul Centers by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,173,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Saul Centers by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 23,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Saul Centers by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Saul Centers by 5.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Saul Centers by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

