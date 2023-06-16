Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
Saul Centers Stock Performance
NYSE:BFS opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average is $38.71. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.00 million, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Insider Transactions at Saul Centers
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Saul Centers by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,173,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Saul Centers by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 23,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Saul Centers by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Saul Centers by 5.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Saul Centers by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.
Saul Centers Company Profile
Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saul Centers (BFS)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.