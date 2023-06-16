USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on USAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.
NYSE:USAC opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -185.00 and a beta of 1.54. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13.
USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.
