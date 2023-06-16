StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised StealthGas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of GASS stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. StealthGas had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towerview LLC raised its stake in StealthGas by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 2,231,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 181,699 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in StealthGas by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,028,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 124,772 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in StealthGas by 1,712.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 377,982 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in StealthGas by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 90,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of StealthGas by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 230,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 79,251 shares during the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. It owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

