Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives C$54.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.29.

TSU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Trisura Group from C$69.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cormark lowered their price target on Trisura Group from C$56.50 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$37.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.83. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$29.56 and a 1-year high of C$47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 84.69 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$639.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$136.00 million. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 2.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 2.2939002 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

