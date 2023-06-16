Brokerages Set Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Price Target at $34.09

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $34.70.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.61 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 167,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 553,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after buying an additional 80,378 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 765,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,332,000 after buying an additional 24,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth $1,073,000.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

