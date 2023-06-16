Brokerages Set Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Price Target at $34.09

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.08.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
Summit Materials Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $34.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 167,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 553,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after buying an additional 80,378 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 765,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,332,000 after buying an additional 24,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth $1,073,000.
About Summit Materials
Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Materials (SUM)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.