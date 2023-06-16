Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives $250.62 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $220.70 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.20.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.