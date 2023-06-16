StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

The LGL Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LGL opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The LGL Group has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The LGL Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The LGL Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The LGL Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The LGL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The LGL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The LGL Group by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

