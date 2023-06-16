Brokerages Set SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target at $374.26

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $374.26.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $305.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $392.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. HSBC began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $418.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $277.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.55. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Quarry LP bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Stories

