Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DEO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($52.55) to GBX 3,850 ($48.17) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.05) to GBX 3,700 ($46.30) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.81) to GBX 4,890 ($61.19) in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,964.44.

NYSE DEO opened at $173.90 on Wednesday. Diageo has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

