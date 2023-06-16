GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on GURU Organic Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

GURU Organic Energy Price Performance

Shares of GUROF opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. GURU Organic Energy has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $6.93.

GURU Organic Energy Company Profile

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides natural, organic, and plant-based energy drinks in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names. It markets its organic energy drinks through a distribution network of approximately 25,000 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com and Amazon.

